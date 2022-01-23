Russian Embassy in UK Calls on London to Stop Rhetorical Provocations About Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom Sunday called on London to stop rhetorical provocations around Ukraine, which is quite dangerous in the current heated situation.

"We are resolutely calling upon London to stop the stupid rhetorical provocations, quite dangerous in the current heated situation, and to contribute to the genuine diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring reliable guarantees of European security," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy noted that the UK had sidelined itself by its short-sighted policies and now it sees its role in encouraging anti-Russian sentiments.

"The logic is simple: let no day pass without accusing Russia of preparing an 'imminent' invasion of Ukraine, and, on this concocted 'basis', try to play the ideological leader of the 'free world' defending itself from 'autocrats'.

These rallying cries come against the background of an obvious deterioration of British expertise on Russia and Ukraine," the embassy said.

The agency also called "comical" a statement about Russia's intention to bring a pro-Russian figure to power in Kiev.

"The words by Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss about Ukraine having suffered from various invaders, "from the Mongols to the Tatars", is one example. Then came the 'news' of Russia intending to establish a puppet regime in Kiev led by a former Ukrainian MP - one that happens to be under Russian sanctions for being a threat to national security. Comical as these are, now is not the time for laughing," the statement said.

The Russian Embassy added that along with those remarks, the UK authorities send deadly weapons to Ukraine and ramp up its military presence near Russian borders.