LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom considers London's accusations of hacking against Russia as yet another wave of unprovoked attacks, the diplomatic mission said Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the UK Foreign Office accused Russia of cyberattacks targeting officials and organizations that were preparing the Olympics.

In the summer, the UK accused Russia of trying to steal the data on the coronavirus vaccine.

'We consider the (generally pointless) accusations of cyberattacks against Russia that London is voicing nearly every other day to be the new wave of unprovoked malicious outbursts," the embassy said in a statement.

The diplomats said there was no point in commenting on the facts, since there were none of those in the accusations.