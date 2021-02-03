UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In UK Slams Raab's Reaction To Ruling On Navalny Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Russian Embassy in UK Slams Raab's Reaction to Ruling on Navalny Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom on Wednesday responded to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's criticism of a Moscow court's ruling against the opposition figure Alexey Navalny, drawing parallels between London's treatment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

On Tuesday, the Simonovsky Court canceled Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with 3.5 years in jail. If his defense loses appeal, he will spend 2 years and 8 months in custody, as the time spent under house arrest will be counted as time served. In the wake of the ruling, Raab described the ruling as "perverse" and demanded an immediate and unconditional release of Navalny.

"Perplexed by rude and incompetent accusations by [Dominic Raab], diplomat and lawyer, who denies Russian justice the right to apply Russian law to Alexey #Navalny for breach of parole. Wasn't Julian #Assange imprisoned by British justice for breach of bail terms," the embassy tweeted.

Assange was arrested in London in April 2019 and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping his bail back in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges and possible extradition to the United States.

