UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy In UK Slams Scotland Yard's Approach To Fact-Finding In Skripal Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:36 PM

Russian Embassy in UK Slams Scotland Yard's Approach to Fact-Finding in Skripal Case

The Russian Embassy in UK, during a meeting at the UK Foreign Office, expressed its categorical rejection of the methods used by the UK police in establishing the facts in the case of Yulia and Sergei Skripal, the Russian diplomatic mission said in a statement

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The Russian Embassy in UK, during a meeting at the UK Foreign Office, expressed its categorical rejection of the methods used by the UK police in establishing the facts in the case of Yulia and Sergei Skripal, the Russian diplomatic mission said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the UK Counter Terrorism Policing network said prosecutors have identified and indicted a third suspect in the Skripal poisoning case. According to UK investigators, this is a "GRU officer Denis Sergeev" who allegedly arrived in the UK as "Sergey Fedotov." He is accused of conspiracy to assassinate Sergey Skripal, attempted murder of Sergey Skripal, Yulia Skripal and UK policeman Nick Bailey, of causing grievous harm to Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey, as well as the possession and use of chemical weapons.

Ivan Volodin, Minister Counselor of the Russian Embassy in UK, was summoned to the Foreign Office in connection with the indictment of the third person involved in the case.

"Today, during a meeting at the UK Foreign Office, we expressed categorical rejection by Russia of the approach to establishing the truth shown by Scotland Yard, once again called on the UK side to provide official materials of the investigation, and also stressed that we continue to insist on receiving information about the fate of Sergey and Yulia Skripals," the statement says.

The embassy called attempts to use data on the entry and exit of a certain person into the UK as evidence of involvement in the poisoning of the Skripals ridiculous.

"Like the previous accusations made during this 'investigation', no specific facts were presented to the public, let alone the Russian side, which would indicate the involvement of this person in the events of 2018. And an attempt to present information about the arrival and departure of a certain person from the UK territory on certain days of March 2018 as a 'newly discovered circumstance' looks completely ridiculous," the statement says.

The embassy recalled that the extradition of Russians to other states was impossible at least in accordance with the constitution of Russia, and this principle would continue to be observed.

Moscow is ready to cooperate in the Skripal poisoning case if London abandons the concept of appointing the guilty, the embassy said.

Related Topics

Murder Foreign Office Police Russia London United Kingdom March 2018 From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sport ..

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sports Council’s Board

2 hours ago
 LEAs formulate joint strategy to curb menace of dr ..

LEAs formulate joint strategy to curb menace of drugs

32 seconds ago
 Quddus Bizenjo vows to take steps for rights of pe ..

Quddus Bizenjo vows to take steps for rights of people, employees of Balochistan ..

33 seconds ago
 Wrestlers Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar call on IPC minis ..

Wrestlers Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar call on IPC minister

35 seconds ago
 Pakistan, a safe country, English cricket team to ..

Pakistan, a safe country, English cricket team to visit in 2022: UK HC

36 seconds ago
 DeChambeau might quiet hecklers with Ryder Cup len ..

DeChambeau might quiet hecklers with Ryder Cup length

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.