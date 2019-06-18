Russian Embassy in UK Warns London Against Hasty Conclusions on Incident in Gulf of Oman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Moscow urges London to refrain from hasty conclusions or accusations with regard to a recent incident with oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman until an international investigation is completed, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom said on Monday.

On Thursday, two oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, caught on fire after reportedly being hit by a torpedo near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway between the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf. While the causes of the incident remained unknown, the United States and United Kingdom promptly pointed their fingers at Iran as an alleged perpetrator of the attack. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has denied all accusations, saying they lacked evidence.

"The conclusions of the UK side, formulated in a statement, are not supported by evidence. In our opinion, the lack of evidence does not allow one to draw definite conclusions regarding someone's responsibility for the incident mentioned.

Russia calls on all members of the international community without exception to show restraint in assessments and to abandon biased approaches and impartially find out what happened. We are convinced that blaming anyone for involvement in the incidents in the Gulf of Oman, until the completion of a thorough and unbiased international investigation, is unacceptable," the spokesperson said.

He warned that hasty conclusions could lead to unfortunate consequences for international politics.

In the wake of the Gulf of Oman attack, US President Donald Trump ordered that the USS Mason destroyer be dispatched to the area, adding to the country's already significant military presence in the region.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has warned against attempting to lay the blame on Iran before any thorough investigation is finished.