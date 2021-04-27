Russian Embassy in Ukraine Receives Note on Expulsion of Consul in Odesa

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Kiev has received a note from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on the expulsion of the Russian consul in Odesa, the embassy's spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, Moscow declared a Ukrainian diplomat persona non grata.

In response, Kiev announced the expulsion of the Russian consul in Odesa, and the diplomat needs to leave Ukraine until April 30.

"We already received it," the spokesperson said.