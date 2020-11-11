Russian Embassy in United States Says Russian National Osipova Released From Prison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russia's Embassy in Washington said Russian national Bogdana Osipova, convicted in the United States for abducting her own child, had been released from prison.

"We are happy to welcome Bogdana Osipova outside of the Danbury prison, Connecticut.

We realize that she still has a lot to endure while awaiting the announcement of a new verdict. At the same time, we hope for justice in relation to the Russian woman," the embassy said.

It said it would continue to seek the return of Osipova to her homeland.