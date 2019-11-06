UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In US Accuses Mainstream Media Of Trying To Fuel 'Russophobic Hysteria'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:40 PM

The Russian Embassy in the United States on Wednesday blasted prominent US publications for what it said was a campaign to fuel anti-Russia hysteria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Russian Embassy in the United States on Wednesday blasted prominent US publications for what it said was a campaign to fuel anti-Russia hysteria.

"Another round of anti-Russian publications in leading U.S. media outlets caught our attention. We perceive it as a well-organized attempt to fuel the Russophobic hysteria," the embassy wrote in a post on Facebook.

The post was accompanied by a collage of different Russia-related headlines by leading US publications, namely The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Also included was a news piece published by Sputnik news website of Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova refuting claims made by the Times.

The claims in question, published Saturday in a The New York Times article, revolve around Russia allegedly delaying the flight of an ailing US military attache who needed urgent medical attention abroad.

Zakharova provided evidence that the plane took off five minutes ahead of schedule and called the material "forgery in its purest form."

The embassy also lamented the lack of a Russian viewpoint in published materials despite readily responding to requests for comments.

"Requests for comments from the Russian side are only intended to create an appearance of observing certain 'standards.' Oftentimes our answers are so uncomfortable that they are simply censored or left unpublished," the embassy's press release went on to say.

According to the diplomatic mission, such materials are circulated at the behest of the "Washington establishment" and are based on the notion of Moscow's hostile posturing.

The embassy concluded by saying that Russia stood for compliance with international law and the preservation of the most vital agreements on which strategic stability is based.

