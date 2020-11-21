UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In US Asked Dept. Of State Whether Russians Injured In Wisconsin Shooting

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 07:10 AM

Russian Embassy in US Asked Dept. of State Whether Russians Injured in Wisconsin Shooting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States said it had asked the US Department of State whether Russian citizens were injured in the shooting at a mall in the state of Wisconsin.

On Friday, the police of the town of Wauwatosa said that eight people had been injured in a shooting incident at the Mayfair Mall.

"The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the United States has asked the Department of State to provide information whether there are Russian citizens among those injured as a result of the shooting incident at the Mayfair Mall in the town of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin," the embassy wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

The suspected attacker has escaped from the site. Witnesses have described him as a white man between 20 to 39 years old, according to police.

