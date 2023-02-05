Russian Embassy in US Calls Transfer of Assets of Russian Tycoon Malofeev to Kiev 'Theft'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) The US decision to transfer confiscated assets of Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeev to Ukraine is an "outright theft" that sets an egregious precedent, the Russian Embassy in the United States said on Saturday.

On Friday, CNN reported, citing US Attorney General Merrick Garland, that the US had transferred over $5 billion in seized assets of Malofeev to Ukraine. It was the first ever case when seized assets of Russian sanctioned individuals were transferred to Ukraine.

"An egregious precedent has been set. Using different legal tricks and manipulations, local authorities committed an outright theft of someone else's property for the sake of opportunistic interests," the embassy wrote on Telegram.

The embassy added that with this decision the US administration had undermined the basic principle of the inviolability of private property.

The decision is also damaging to the investment environment in the US since it sends a signal to foreign investors that their assets are not protected by the US legislation and could be seized anytime "under false pretexts," according to the Russian diplomatic mission.