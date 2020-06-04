Russian Embassy in US Demanding Medical Assistance for Jailed Pilot Yaroshenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States is worried about the health condition of jailed pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, demanding medical assistance for him, Russian Ambassador in the United States said.

"We are concerned about the health condition of Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is held at the Danbury Prison, Connecticut. Without explanation, the correctional facility administration denies dental treatment and necessary medicines to him. Complaints from the prisoner and the embassy's letters to the prison's administration are simply ignored," Anatoly Antonov said on late Wednesday, as quoted by the embassy's Facebook page.

"In this regard, we have sent a relevant note to the US State Department with a request to take the necessary measures to immediately provide medical services to Yaroshenko. We expect the dental examination to be performed immediately and that our compatriot will be provided with appropriate medical care," the ambassador added.

Yaroshenko was captured in Liberia in 2010 and jailed a year later in the United States on charges of conspiring to import drugs into the country. In 2016, the New York Court of Appeals refused to revise the pilot's sentence.