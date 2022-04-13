Russian Embassy in US Dismisses State Dept. Claims About Chemical Weapons Use in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The Russian Embassy in the United States said the claims by State Department spokesperson Ned price that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine are not supported by evidence.

"We took note of the provocative statements made by Press Secretary of the U.S. Department of State Ned #Price at a briefing on April 12 that our country could possibly use chemical weapons in the light of the alleged failures of the special military operation in #Ukraine. Ned Price once again distinguished himself by his idle talk, not substantiated by a single piece of evidence," the embassy said on Telegram.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.