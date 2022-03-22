Russian Embassy in US Dismisses Western Media Reports About "Camps" in Mariupol As Lies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Russian Embassy in the United States said reports in Western media about the alleged creation of "filtration camps" in Mariupol were unprofessional and false.

Earlier, The Washington Post, The Guardian and other media outlets reported that Mariupol residents were allegedly being "deported" to Russia after having been taken to "filtration camps.

"

"We have noted statements by the Ukrainian authorities circulated in US media about the alleged creation of 'filtration camps' by our military on the territory of Mariupol. Unprofessionalism and lies cross all boundaries. The press operates in line with the principle 'all means are good in the information war'," the embassy said in a statement on Telegram.

The embassy said the talk was about inspection points for civilians leaving the zone of active hostilities.