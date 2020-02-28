UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In US Invites American Officials To Visit Crimea - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Washington issued a statement inviting US administration officials to visit Crimea and see for themselves the actual state of affairs on the peninsula.

"We've noticed another statement made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Crimea that is disconnected from reality. We note that the US authorities over the past six years have not bothered to visit the peninsula and see for themselves the real state of affairs there," the embassy said via Facebook on Thursday. "For our part, we are ready to receive representatives of the US administration in their official status in the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol."

On Wednesday, Pompeo said via Twitter that the United States continues to regard Crimea as a part of Ukraine and will never recognize Russia's sovereignty over the peninsula. In addition, the US top diplomat called on Russia to end what he called is an "occupation" of Crimea.

The Russian embassy said it is confident after US officials visit Crimea their claims about an alleged annexation and occupation will disappear once and for all.

"It is well past time for American colleagues to remember that Crimea is Russia. This matter is completely and irreversibly closed," the statement said.

Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump announced he would extend for one year the sanctions imposed on Russia in 2014 with respect to Crimea.

In February of 2014, Crimea's legislature announced that a referendum would be held on the status of the peninsula. The referendum was organized on March 16 and the residents of Crimea overwhelmingly voted to rejoin Russia.

However, the United States said they do not recognize the legitimacy of the referendum's results. The United States introduced numerous rounds of sanctions against Russia for what it said was Moscow's interference in Ukraine's affairs.

Russia has denied interfering in Ukraine's affairs and insisted that the referendum was carried out in line with international law. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the issue of Crimea's territorial belonging is "historically closed."

More Stories From World

