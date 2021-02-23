Russian Embassy in US Lowers Flag in Solidarity With Americans Who Died From COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The Russian embassy in Washington DC has lowered the flag in solidarity with the US, where a 5-day mourning was declared in memory of more than 500,000 Americans killed by the coronavirus.

"Today our flag flies at half-mast as a sign of solidarity with the American people mourning the loss of more than 500,000 lives claimed by #COVID19 pandemics," the embassy said on Twitter on Monday.

The White House has lowered the US flag to half-mst for five days, until February 26, in honor of those who have died from the coronavirus disease.

The commemoration was ordered by US President Joe Biden, who issued a proclamation on Monday after the COVID-19 death toll in the US reached the grim milestone of 500,000 surpassing the number of Americans killed during World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined.

Biden also ordered the US flag to be lowered at all embassies, consular offices and other facilities abroad, including military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

Later on Monday, Biden paid tribute to more than 500,000 Americans killed by the coronavirus pandemic by observing a moment of silence in front of the White House. Accompanied by his wife Jill, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff, Biden held the vigil at the South Portico of the presidential residence on Monday, where 500 candles were lit - one to mark every thousand of victims.