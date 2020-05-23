UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In US Lowers Flag To Half-Staff To Honor COVID-19 Victims - Antonov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:29 AM

Russian Embassy in US Lowers Flag to Half-Staff to Honor COVID-19 Victims - Antonov

The Russian Embassy in the United States has lowered its flag to half staff in solidarity with the American people who mourn and honor the individuals who died from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States has lowered its flag to half staff in solidarity with the American people who mourn and honor the individuals who died from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"President Donald Trump decided to lower flags to half staff on official buildings to mourn and honor people we lost," Antonov said.

"Today, we also lowered the flag over the Russian Embassy to honor the victims."

On Thursday, Trump announced that flags on all Federal buildings and national monuments will be lowered to half staff over the next three days to honor Americans who died from COVID-19.

More than 94,700 people in the United States have died from COVID-19 out of 1.57 million people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

