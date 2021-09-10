Russian Embassy in US Not to Ask for Vaccination, Negative Tests for Duma Vote - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Russian Embassy in the United States will organize the voting for the parliamentary elections next week complete with all the necessary safety measures, but will not require coronavirus vaccination cards or proof of negative tests, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, we will hold the vote only on one day - on September 19 - because of the unstable pandemic situation and recent spike of COVID-19 cases," Antonov said.

The voting place at the Russian Embassy will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time and all voters would be able to access it by showing requisite documents that they are Russian citizens, the ambassador said.

"There will be no hurdles to accessing the voting place," Antonov said. "We do not plan to ask for vaccination cards or PCR-tests.

"

Antonov highlighted the importance of an increasing number of Russian citizens living in the United States being able to exercise their right to vote.

Regarding the safety measures, Antonov said voting will take place in strict compliance with recommendations provided by the Russian as well as US authorities.

"We will measure temperature at the entrance to the polling station and provide masks and sanitizers to voters if needed," he said, adding that single-use pens will also be available.

The elections for the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, will take place on September 17-19. Duma representatives are elected for a five-year term under a so-called mixed electoral system: 225 representatives are elected from party lists and another 225 from single-mandate Constituencies.