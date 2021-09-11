UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy In US Not To Ask For Vaccination, Negative Tests For Duma Vote - Antonov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

Russian Embassy in US Not to Ask for Vaccination, Negative Tests for Duma Vote - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The Russian Embassy in the United States will organize the voting for the parliamentary elections next week complete with all the necessary safety measures, but will not require coronavirus vaccination cards or proof of negative tests, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, we will hold the vote only on one day - on September 19 - because of the unstable pandemic situation and recent spike of COVID-19 cases," Antonov said.

The voting place at the Russian Embassy will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time and all voters would be able to access it by showing requisite documents that they are Russian citizens, the ambassador said.

"There will be no hurdles to accessing the voting place," Antonov said. "We do not plan to ask for vaccination cards or PCR-tests.

"

Antonov highlighted the importance of an increasing number of Russian citizens living in the United States being able to exercise their right to vote.

Regarding the safety measures, Antonov said voting will take place in strict compliance with recommendations provided by the Russian as well as US authorities.

"We will measure temperature at the entrance to the polling station and provide masks and sanitizers to voters if needed," he said, adding that single-use pens will also be available.

The elections for the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, will take place on September 17-19. Duma representatives are elected for a five-year term under a so-called mixed electoral system: 225 representatives are elected from party lists and another 225 from single-mandate Constituencies.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vote United States September All From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

CM Balochistan condoles on death of Rahimullah You ..

CM Balochistan condoles on death of Rahimullah Yousafzai

20 minutes ago
 Fawad terms opposition leaders 'mental dwarfs'

Fawad terms opposition leaders 'mental dwarfs'

20 minutes ago
 9/11 The 90 minutes that changed the world

9/11 The 90 minutes that changed the world

24 minutes ago
 Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court ..

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court on Sept 14

24 minutes ago
 Klopp slams Southgate's use of Alexander-Arnold wi ..

Klopp slams Southgate's use of Alexander-Arnold with England

24 minutes ago
 State-of-the-art sports complex to be built at Sta ..

State-of-the-art sports complex to be built at Star Ground in Sherpao Colony Lan ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.