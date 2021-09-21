Russian Embassy in US Says Duma Vote Held in Accordance With Domestic, International Laws

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Russia's Duma elections were held in full accordance with domestic and international laws, the Russian Embassy said in response to the Biden administration's accusations about the vote.

Earlier in the day, the US State Department claimed Russia's Duma elections took place under conditions not conducive to free and fair proceedings.

"We emphasize: the popular will was held in full accordance with the regulations of domestic law and international law," the embassy said on Monday. "Any insinuations about the opposite are unacceptable."