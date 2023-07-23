Open Menu

Russian Embassy In US Says Washington Responsible For Kiev's Strike On Journalists

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 12:01 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) The United States is responsible for the strike by the Ukrainian armed forces using Washington-supplied cluster munitions that killed RIA Novosti war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev and injured several other journalists, the Russian Embassy in Washington said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Zhuravlev died during evacuation from injuries caused by cluster submunition explosion and four journalists received wounds of varying degrees of severity.

"American officials assured the world community that the Ukrainians would use these munitions 'selectively and carefully.' The nullity of these words is evident to everyone. The use of cluster-type weapons by the Kiev regime against the civilian population confirms that Washington is losing control over its puppets.

.. The prolongation of the conflict and new casualties among civilians are on the conscience of the United States," the embassy said in a statement.

The diplomatic mission stressed that Zhuravlev was killed as a result of the deployment of cluster bombs by the Ukrainian troops, saying that Kiev was targeting civilian infrastructure.

"Rostislav died as a result of a Ukrainian armed forces strike with cluster munitions. Ukrainian radicals use these shells to hit cities and villages of our country, destroying homes of civilians. Kiev receives such weapons from the United States," the embassy added.

The Russian embassy expressed deep condolences to Zhuravlev's family and wished a speedy recovery to his colleagues who were injured during the shelling.

