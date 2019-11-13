UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy In US Sends Note Of Protest To State Department Over Burkov's Extradition

Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The Russian Embassy in the United States said on Wednesday it had sent a note of protest to the State Department in connection with the extradition of Russian national Alexei Burkov from Israel.

"In connection with the extradition of citizen A.Yu. Burkov from Israel to the United States (he is accused of cybercrime), we make a decisive action regarding Washington's 'hunt' for our citizens around the world. In a note sent to the State Department, we demanded that the US side strictly comply with existing bilateral obligations," the embassy said in a statement on Facebook.

The diplomatic mission noted that it consular staff planned to visit Burkov "in the near future." Burkov is currently in the Virginia detention facility.

"We are in contact with his relatives in Russia. We will provide A.Yu. Burkov with all the necessary help and support," Russian diplomats emphasized.

Burkov faces up to 80 years in prison on five charges related to hacking. He was detained in Israel in 2015 and extradited to the United States earlier this week.

