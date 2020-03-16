Russian Embassy in US Stops Providing Consular Services Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States said on Monday that it decided to close its Consular Division for visitors starting from March 16 over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) concerns.

"Starting from March 16, 2020 the Consular Division of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the U.S.

is temporarily closed for visitors due to worsening sanitary-epidemic situation with the coronavirus COVID-19," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

The United States has had more than 3,200 COVID-19 cases and at least 61 people have died of the virus-related complications as of Sunday, according to ABC news. It has barred entry from 28 European countries and stepped up screening at airports, causing long lines to form.