Russian Embassy in US Will Send Note to State Dept. With Request to Transfer Seleznev

BUTNER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters that he will send a diplomatic note to the State Department tomorrow in an effort to transfer Russian National Roman Seleznev, who is serving a sentence in a US prison, to a different facility with better conditions.

"Perhaps at this stage we will do everything we can do. When we get to Washington tomorrow, we will send a note to the State Department to try to transfer him to another prison where conditions can be slightly better," Antonov said after visiting Seleznev in a Federal prison in Butner, North Carolina.