Russian Embassy In Vienna Says Translating German Book On Soviet WWII Prisoners Of War

Russian Embassy in Vienna Says Translating German Book on Soviet WWII Prisoners of War

The Russian Embassy in Austria is preparing a Russian-language translation of a new German-language history book that details the fate of Soviet prisoners of war sent to concentration camps during World War II, whose numbers exceeded 100,000, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky told Sputnik on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The Russian Embassy in Austria is preparing a Russian-language translation of a new German-language history book that details the fate of Soviet prisoners of war sent to concentration camps during World War II, whose numbers exceeded 100,000, Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky told Sputnik on Thursday.

On December 9, German historians Reinhard Otto and Rolf Keller launched their book, entitled "Soviet Prisoners of War in the Concentration Camp System" at the Mauthausen Memorial in Austria. Lyubinsky said that the Russian Embassy in Austria will attempt to finish the translation of the book in time for the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II which takes place in May next year.

"Yes, work on the translation is already underway. At the moment I cannot give a specific date for the presentation of the book in the Russian language, but it is in our plans for the anniversary," the ambassador said.

Lyubinsky also outlined that the embassy would seek the assistance of Russian coordinators in the Sochi Dialogue Russian-Austrian civil society forum in producing the translation.

"I think that it will be a joint project, but as with many of our other initiatives, we will ask the Russian coordinating committee in the Sochi Dialogue bilateral forum to act as a coordinator," Lyubinsky said.

According to a Mauthausen Memorial press release, Otto and Keller's work is the first comprehensive study that examines in detail the presence of over 100,000 Soviet prisoners of war in the Nazi concentration camp system during World War II. The book uses source material from Nazi military and secret police organizations.

