Russian Embassy In Washington Says US Military Exercises In Estonia Provocative, Dangerous

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Washington called the US military drills in Estonia, under way September 1-10, provocative and dangerous.

"We drew attention to messages, including in The Washington Times with anti-Russian assertions, and media support to the exercises of the US and Estonian Armed Forces taking place from September 1 to September 10 using multiple launch rocket systems in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders - 70 mi (110 km)," it said on Facebook.

"The Russian Federation has repeatedly offered to the United States and its allies to limit training activities and to divert exercise areas from the line of contact between Russia and NATO. We consider the actions of the US Armed Forces in Estonia provocative and extremely dangerous for regional stability," the embassy said.

More Stories From World

