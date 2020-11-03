Russian Embassy Is in Close Contact With Austrian Police on Incident in Downtown Vienna

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Russian embassy said it was in close contact with the law enforcement agencies of Austria.

"There was a shooting in the center of Vienna. The police called the incident a terrorist attack and reported people had been wounded and killed.

The shooting was carried out from automatic weapons. The embassy is in close contact with the Austrian law enforcement agencies. Information about Russians among those injured is being clarified," the embassy said in social networks.