Russian Embassy Knows Whereabouts of 17 Out of 74 Russian School Children in US - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Russian embassy in the United States knows the whereabouts of 17 out of 74 school children who are in the United States on educational exchange programs, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Thursday.

"On April 3, we revived a request by the State Department on an urgent need to evacuate 74 children who are in the United States on the so-called educational exchange programs. They were supposed to be in the country until the end of the school year (May-June)," Antonov said. "We know about the whereabouts of 17 children."