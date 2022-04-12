UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Lodges Protest Over Expulsion Of 6 Russian Diplomats From France

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 01:32 PM

Russian Embassy Lodges Protest Over Expulsion of 6 Russian Diplomats From France

The Russian Embassy in Paris said on Tuesday that it had lodged a protest to the French authorities in connection with the expulsion of six Russian diplomats from the European country

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Paris said on Tuesday that it had lodged a protest to the French authorities in connection with the expulsion of six Russian diplomats from the European country.

On Monday, Paris declared six Russian diplomats personae non gratae in France over alleged espionage.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow will respond to their expulsion.

"The Russian side expressed a strong protest in connection with the unfriendly action of the French authorities, to which a proportional response will inevitably follow," the embassy said in a statement.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia France Paris From

Recent Stories

New Zealand reports 11,063 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 11,063 new community cases of COVID-19

18 seconds ago
 Maiz-soybean strip intercropping demonstrative are ..

Maiz-soybean strip intercropping demonstrative area surges to over 400 acres in ..

21 seconds ago
 Asia markets mostly down ahead of key US data

Asia markets mostly down ahead of key US data

22 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif says serving the countrymen his ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif says serving the countrymen his top priority

24 seconds ago
 More than 4 mln Australian workers in insecure wor ..

More than 4 mln Australian workers in insecure work: report

10 minutes ago
 El Salvador Detains Over 10,000 People During Anti ..

El Salvador Detains Over 10,000 People During Anti-Crime Operation - President

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.