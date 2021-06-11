UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Looking Into Detention Of Japanese National Over Leaking Military Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:38 PM

Russian Embassy Looking Into Detention of Japanese National Over Leaking Military Data

The Russian Embassy in Tokyo said on Friday it was looking into the detention of a Japanese citizen, suspected of illegally sharing military data with the Russian trade mission

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Tokyo said on Friday it was looking into the detention of a Japanese citizen, suspected of illegally sharing military data with the Russian trade mission.

"We are analyzing the information on the case and will respond based on the results," the embassy said.

On Thursday, Japanese media reported that the Kanagawa prefecture police detained a former head of a research company on suspicion of illegal use of databases and selling information related to military technology to an employee of the Russian trade mission in Japan.

According to the law enforcement, 70-year-old Kazuo Miyasaka claimed that over 30 years he had sold documentation worth about 10 million Yen ($91,000) to various Russian employees.

The Kyodo news agency said Miyasaka, who headed a tech literature research company, had gained access to the database from July to December 2019 to search for information related to drone development and improving military intelligence capabilities using radar. He reportedly made eight copies of the research and handed them over to an unnamed Russian employee.

