Russian Embassy Looking Into Reported Kidnapping Of Sailors Off Nigerian Coast

Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:37 PM

Russian Embassy Looking Into Reported Kidnapping of Sailors Off Nigerian Coast

The Russian embassy in Nigeria told Sputnik on Saturday it was looking into a reported abduction of a mixed Russian-Ukrainian crew from a tanker off Nigerian coast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The Russian embassy in Nigeria told Sputnik on Saturday it was looking into a reported abduction of a mixed Russian-Ukrainian crew from a tanker off Nigerian coast.

"The embassy can neither confirm or deny this information.

The embassy is looking into it," a consular officer said.

Pirates boarded the MT Curacao Trader vessel southwest from the Nigerian state of Bayelsa on Friday night, according to maritime security firm Dryad Global. A crew of 15 were kidnapped. They are believed to be Russian and Ukrainian nationals.

