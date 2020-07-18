Russian Embassy Looking Into Reported Kidnapping Of Sailors Off Nigerian Coast
The Russian embassy in Nigeria told Sputnik on Saturday it was looking into a reported abduction of a mixed Russian-Ukrainian crew from a tanker off Nigerian coast
"The embassy can neither confirm or deny this information.
The embassy is looking into it," a consular officer said.
Pirates boarded the MT Curacao Trader vessel southwest from the Nigerian state of Bayelsa on Friday night, according to maritime security firm Dryad Global. A crew of 15 were kidnapped. They are believed to be Russian and Ukrainian nationals.