Russian Embassy Looks Into Reported Detention Of Russian Expats In French Antiterror Probe

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Russian embassy in Paris is investigating information published earlier by the media that four "Russian expats" had been detained in France, and the country's consulate general in Strasbourg has already sent an official inquiry to the police prefecture, the embassy's spokesman told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The embassy is checking the information circulated by the media about the detention of four 'Russian expats.' The Russian Consulate General in Strasbourg has sent an official request to the police prefecture. No response has been received yet," the spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, AFP reported that four people, allegedly of Russian origin, were detained in the French department of Lower Rhine as part of an anti-terrorist investigation. According to the agency, there are three minors among the detainees, and at least three are from the Chechen Republic.

