Russian Embassy May Start Operating In Tripoli Next Year - Diplomat

Thu 16th September 2021 | 04:47 PM

The Russian embassy in Libya may start operating in Tripoli next year, Russia's charge d'affaires in Libya, Jamshed Boltayev, told Sputnik on Thursday

"Next year, God willing, there will be an embassy in Tripoli," Boltayev said.

At the moment, the embassy is temporarily based in Tunisia.

