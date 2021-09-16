Russian Embassy May Start Operating In Tripoli Next Year - Diplomat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 04:47 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Russian embassy in Libya may start operating in Tripoli next year, Russia's charge d'affaires in Libya, Jamshed Boltayev, told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Next year, God willing, there will be an embassy in Tripoli," Boltayev said.
At the moment, the embassy is temporarily based in Tunisia.