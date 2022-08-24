(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The Russian Embassy in the United States is outraged that the US authorities used the situation around the murder of journalist Daria Dugina to spread Russophobic statements, the diplomatic mission said in a statement on Telegram.

On Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Ned price, when asked if Dugina's murder could have been a false flag operation by Russia, said the US did not have full clarity on what had happened in Moscow, but added that he "would not put anything past them."

"We are deeply outraged that the US authorities took advantage of this terrible tragedy to once again spread a set of irresponsible Russophobic statements," the Russian Embassy said.