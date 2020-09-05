UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Proposes Constructive Dialogue On Arms Control To Pentagon - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States proposes a constructive face-to-face dialogue on the strategic stability and arms control to the Pentagon, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

Several days ago, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear and Missile Defense Policy Robert Soofer said that Russia was initiating an arms race in the sphere of non-strategic weapons. Antonov believes that these accusations are aimed at lowering the barrier of using nuclear weapons by the United States.

"We would be ready to accept Mr. Soofer to have a discussion in the Embassy or meet him at any other US platform comfortable for him. This would be a good demonstration of our responsible approach to maintaining the strategic stability and arms control," Antonov said.

He stressed that the deployment of low-yield nuclear warheads by the United States - not Russian moves - were destabilizing the global system of nuclear deterrence.

