UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Protests In Connection With Berlin's Decision To Expel Diplomats

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 11:37 PM

Russian Embassy Protests in Connection With Berlin's Decision to Expel Diplomats

The Russian Embassy in Berlin announced that it had lodged a strong protest with the German Foreign Ministry in connection with the decision of the German authorities to expel two Russian diplomats over the case of the murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Berlin announced that it had lodged a strong protest with the German Foreign Ministry in connection with the decision of the German authorities to expel two Russian diplomats over the case of the murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili.

Earlier in the day, the Berlin High Court found Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov (Krasikov) guilty of the Khangoshvili murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The defense insists on the lack of evidence base, the decision on the appeal has not yet been made. After the verdict, the German Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Nechaev and announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"We confirm that on December 15, 2021, the Russian Ambassador to Germany was informed by the leadership of the German Foreign Ministry about the decision of the German authorities to declare two diplomatic employees of the Russian Embassy in Germany personae non gratae. For our part, we declared a strong protest, stressing that such unmotivated actions are obviously an unfriendly step and will not be left without an appropriate reaction, which will follow in the near future," the embassy said in a commentary to Russian journalists in Berlin.

Related Topics

Murder Protest Russia German Germany Berlin December Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan-China share exceptional ties: NSA

Pakistan-China share exceptional ties: NSA

2 minutes ago
 UN Urges All Parties to De-escalate Ukraine Tensio ..

UN Urges All Parties to De-escalate Ukraine Tensions, Adhere to Minsk Accords - ..

2 minutes ago
 Moderna Says 2 Vaccine Doses 'Significantly' Less ..

Moderna Says 2 Vaccine Doses 'Significantly' Less Effective Against Omicron

2 minutes ago
 Volcanic eruption on Spanish island shows signs of ..

Volcanic eruption on Spanish island shows signs of ending

2 minutes ago
 Dutch political parties present coalition deal to ..

Dutch political parties present coalition deal to parliament

6 minutes ago
 Ex-Ambassador to US to Become Turkey's Special Env ..

Ex-Ambassador to US to Become Turkey's Special Envoy for Normalization With Arme ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.