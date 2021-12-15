The Russian Embassy in Berlin announced that it had lodged a strong protest with the German Foreign Ministry in connection with the decision of the German authorities to expel two Russian diplomats over the case of the murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Berlin announced that it had lodged a strong protest with the German Foreign Ministry in connection with the decision of the German authorities to expel two Russian diplomats over the case of the murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili.

Earlier in the day, the Berlin High Court found Russian citizen Vadim Sokolov (Krasikov) guilty of the Khangoshvili murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The defense insists on the lack of evidence base, the decision on the appeal has not yet been made. After the verdict, the German Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Nechaev and announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"We confirm that on December 15, 2021, the Russian Ambassador to Germany was informed by the leadership of the German Foreign Ministry about the decision of the German authorities to declare two diplomatic employees of the Russian Embassy in Germany personae non gratae. For our part, we declared a strong protest, stressing that such unmotivated actions are obviously an unfriendly step and will not be left without an appropriate reaction, which will follow in the near future," the embassy said in a commentary to Russian journalists in Berlin.