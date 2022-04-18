UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Protests To German Foreign Ministry Over New Vandal Attack In Treptow Park

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 10:26 PM

The Russian Embassy in Berlin sent a note of protest to the German Foreign Ministry in connection with another vandal attack on the Soviet war memorial in Treptow Park in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Berlin sent a note of protest to the German Foreign Ministry in connection with another vandal attack on the Soviet war memorial in Treptow Park in Berlin.

Earlier, the Tagesspiegel newspaper reported that the memorial in Treptow Park hd been again attacked by vandals on Monday night. According to the publication, the letters Z and various inscriptions were applied on the entrance portal.

"We are outraged by yet another act of vandalism against the memorial to Soviet soldiers-liberators in Treptow Park in Berlin, which took place on the night of April 17-18. Attackers put insulting inscriptions on the entrance portal, which is an integral part of the military memorial complex. We immediately informed German law enforcement agencies about the incident. We sent a note of protest to the German Foreign Ministry demanding to eliminate the consequences of the vandal attack, establish the circumstances of the incident and bring those responsible to justice," the embassy said.

The diplomatic mission emphasized that it "urged the German authorities to take comprehensive measures to prevent the recurrence of such excesses in the future" in accordance with the provisions of the agreement between the governments of the two countries on the care of war graves of December 16, 1992.

On the night of April 7, unknown persons desecrated the memorial to Soviet soldiers-liberators in Treptow Park, pouring red paint over it and writing anti-Russian slogans on it. The monument in Treptow Park was erected in honor of the fallen soldiers of the Soviet Union in the Battle of Berlin in 1945. The Russian Embassy in Berlin sent a note of protest to the German Foreign Ministry demanding to eliminate the consequences of the vandal attack, which was quickly done on April 8.

