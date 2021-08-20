Russian Embassy Provided to Spanish Foreign Ministry All Data Needed for Ceuta Port Entry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Russian embassy refuted the Spanish Foreign Ministry's claims that Moscow failed to provide documents necessary for two Russian warships to enter the port of Ceuta.

"Regarding the Russian warships Vice-Admiral Kulakov and Altay entry to the Spanish port of Ceuta, we inform you that responding to the embassy's request, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said that for a positive solution it was necessary to provide information about the location to which the vessels will proceed after entering the Spanish port of Ceuta. The necessary information was promptly provided," the embassy said in a comment for Sputnik.