Russian Embassy Puzzled By Top Lithuanian Diplomat's Unwillingness To Mend Bilateral Ties

Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) A recent statement from Lithuania's new foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, on the absence of the need to improve relations with Moscow is puzzling, the Russian embassy in Vilnius said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Landsbergis told reporters that there is no need to improve Russia-Lithuania relations, and those who call for cooperation with Moscow are too "naive." The top diplomat used the words "devil's temptations" to describe the opinion that favors better relations with Russia, specifying that even some Lithuanians have such a view.

"The statements of the recently-appointed Lithuanian minister where he said that there is no need to improve relations with Russia are puzzling. It is especially strange to hear this on Christmas and New Year's Eve, when people traditionally express their hopes for the best," the embassy said.

According to the diplomatic mission, Lithuanian officials could take into account the interests of their own citizens who favor good and neighborly relations between Vilnius and Moscow, as confirmed by Landsbergis himself.

