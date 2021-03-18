Russian Embassy Receiving Inquiries About Sputnik V Vaccine From Polish Citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Poles have been inquiring with the Russian embassy in Warsaw about opportunities for getting a Sputnik V vaccine shot, the diplomatic mission's spokesman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Some Polish nationals have asked to be administered the Russian vaccine," Vladimir Aleksandrov said.

Poland has not approved Sputnik V for use and does not currently plan to import the vaccine despite the slow pace of the coronavirus vaccination campaign, which is limited to health workers, teachers and senior citizens.

Igor Zhukovsky, the head of the Russian international humanitarian cooperation agency's Polish office, told Sputnik that they had been inundated with requests for access to the Russian vaccine.

"People are constantly calling our representative office. Many are directly contacting Russian hospitals," he said.

Poland has so far received more than 5.7 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, which have been approved for emergency use by the EU drug regulator. Some 3 million people in the country of 38 million have received at least one shot.