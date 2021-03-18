UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Receiving Inquiries About Sputnik V Vaccine From Polish Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

Russian Embassy Receiving Inquiries About Sputnik V Vaccine From Polish Citizens

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Poles have been inquiring with the Russian embassy in Warsaw about opportunities for getting a Sputnik V vaccine shot, the diplomatic mission's spokesman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Some Polish nationals have asked to be administered the Russian vaccine," Vladimir Aleksandrov said.

Poland has not approved Sputnik V for use and does not currently plan to import the vaccine despite the slow pace of the coronavirus vaccination campaign, which is limited to health workers, teachers and senior citizens.

Igor Zhukovsky, the head of the Russian international humanitarian cooperation agency's Polish office, told Sputnik that they had been inundated with requests for access to the Russian vaccine.

"People are constantly calling our representative office. Many are directly contacting Russian hospitals," he said.

Poland has so far received more than 5.7 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, which have been approved for emergency use by the EU drug regulator. Some 3 million people in the country of 38 million have received at least one shot.

Related Topics

Import Russia Warsaw Vladimir Putin Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 149,135

1 hour ago

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

2 hours ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

2 hours ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

2 hours ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery launches new public prog ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.