Russian Embassy Refutes Reports About 2 Russians' Detention During Attempt to Enter Kosovo

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The Russian embassy in Serbia refuted on Friday media reports claiming that two Russian citizens were detained while trying to cross into self-proclaimed Kosovo amid escalated border tensions.

According to some Kosovo Albanian news portals, two Russian citizens were detained on the night into Friday by the Kosovar police while trying to cross into Kosoco from central Serbia with some alleged "electronic devices.

" However, there was no official confirmation from the police.

"It was established that the claims are related to the film crew of Russia's 5TV channel. Two out of three crew members were denied access to the region. Reporters were not detained by Kosovar 'law enforcement agencies'. The entire crew are currently in central Serbia," the embassy said in a statement.

The Russian embassy slammed the media reports as "arbitrariness and violation of the principles of freedom of the media."