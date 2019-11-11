UrduPoint.com
The Russian embassy in Tel Aviv expressed on Monday regret over Israel's decision to extradite Russian national Alexei Burkov to the United States, noting that this casts doubt on the ability of the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of Russian nationals visiting the country

On Sunday, Burkov's lawyer, Mikhail Ironi, told Sputnik that the Israeli Supreme Court had rejected the request to veto the decision to extradite him to the United States. According to the lawyer, this decision is final and Burkov can be extradited to the United States starting from Tuesday.

"We regret the decision made by the Israeli authorities. This step does not withstand criticism, either from a legal, humanitarian, or political point of view. It leads to a violation of the rights of the Russian citizen, and also constitutes a retreat by Israel from its international obligations.

We believe that this decision does not contribute to the progressive development of Russian-Israeli relations and casts doubt on the ability of Israeli authorities to ensure safety and rights of Russian citizens visiting the country," the embassy said on Facebook.

In late October, Israeli Justice Minister Amir Ohana signed an order to extradite Burkov to the United States, where he is wanted on various charges related to money laundering and computer hacking. The ministry said that the decision was made after long consultations with various sides and with consideration given to various political and legal factors.

Burkov was detained at a Tel Aviv airport at the US request back in 2015. Moscow requested that Burkov be extradited to Russia, not the United States.

