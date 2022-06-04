UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Rejects Criticism Included In US Religious Freedom Report

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 06:30 AM

Russian Embassy Rejects Criticism Included in US Religious Freedom Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) The Russian Embassy in the United States has denied the US State Department's allegations of systematic violations of religious rights in Russia.

"We would like to remind you that Russia was originally formed as a multinational and multi-confessional state. It is in the blood of Russians to build mutually respectful and tolerant relations with representatives of various ethnic groups and religions. Protecting the rights of believers is our absolute priority. We have no religious persecution," the embassy said in a statement on Telegram.

The embassy said that the usual reproaches included in the State Department's International Religious Freedom Report released on Thursday reflect Washington's tendency to "arrogantly label" certain countries in order to have an excuse to interfere in their internal affairs.

The Russian embassy accused the US of provoking sectarian tensions in the countries of the middle East, North Africa, and the former Yugoslavia for the sake of its geopolitical interests.

"Such actions have always led to conflicts and numerous victims," the embassy stressed.

On Friday, India rejected the criticism included in the US State Department's annual report on religious freedom, saying that it reflected Washington's biased views.

