UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Rejects Involvement Of Russian Gov't In Cyberattacks On US Claimed By NSA

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 07:00 AM

Russian Embassy Rejects Involvement of Russian Gov't in Cyberattacks on US Claimed by NSA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The Russian Embassy to the United States has strongly rejected the alleged involvement of the Russian authorities in a series of cyberattacks on government and private facilities in the United States and other countries.

Earlier this week, the National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) published a report in which they accused the Russian intelligence services of carrying out a series of cyberattacks in 2019-2021.

"We strictly deny the involvement of Russian government agencies in attacks 'on government and private facilities in the United States and abroad.

' We emphasize that fighting against cybercrime is an inherent priority for Russia and an integral part of its state policy to combat all forms of crime. A wide range of law enforcement instruments is used for its implementation," the Russian embassy wrote on its Facebook page on late Thursday.

"We hope that the American side will abandon the practice of unfounded accusations and focus on professional work with Russian experts to strengthen international information security, and in this context, on joint efforts to combat cybercrime. Besides, it's high time to put things in order on the American soil, from where constant attacks on critical infrastructure in Russia emerge," the diplomatic mission added.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook United Kingdom United States FBI All From Government

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

7 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

8 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

8 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

7 hours ago

Trump Team Launches New Social Media Platform Call ..

7 hours ago

CSTO Chief Says Fat Chance Afghanistan Crisis Can ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.