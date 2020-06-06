UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Reminds US Of Being Present In Syria Illegally - Statement

Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement on Friday it is reminding the US government that the United States is illegally present in Syria.

The statement came in response to a recent call by US Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker for Russia to leave the middle East because it allegedly plays a destructive role in the region.

"In response to... Schenker's blatant call for Russia to 'get out of the Middle East' we would like to remind [the US government]: the Russian military is stationed in Syria at the invitation of its government," the statement said. "The real question here is: What are the grounds for the United States to occupy several swaths of this sovereign country? As far as we know, none of them are legal.

Neither the legitimate authorities nor the UN Security Council have sanctioned the American troops' deployment."

On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman told Sputnik that the United States' policy in the Middle East has resulted only in death and destruction.

In addition, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday that Schenker's call for Russia to leave the Middle East betray ineptitude and reveal the degradation of professional standards at the US State Department.

Russia has been assisting Syria's efforts to fight terrorism and help restore the country  per the request of the Syrian government. At the same time, the United States is present in Syria without being invited by the Syrian government nor has been approved by the UN Security Council.

