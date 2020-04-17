UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Requested Health Evaluation For Yaroshenko Over COVID-19 Fears - Antonov

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:41 PM

Russian Embassy Requested Health Evaluation for Yaroshenko Over COVID-19 Fears - Antonov

The Russian Embassy in Washington has requested an additional health evaluation of Konstantin Yaroshenko imprisoned in the United States to prevent him from getting infected with the coronavirus, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Washington has requested an additional health evaluation of Konstantin Yaroshenko imprisoned in the United States to prevent him from getting infected with the coronavirus, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov announced on Friday.

"We are closely monitoring the state of health of all Russian nationals imprisoned in the United States. Regarding Yaroshenko, he did not have any complaints during the last examination. He felt normally," Antonov said in a statement. "From our side, we requested that American authorities conduct an additional medical examination. We will demand that the concrete measures are taken to prevent him from being infected with COVID-19."

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

1 hour ago

122,550 tonnes of vegetables produced by Abu Dhabi ..

1 hour ago

Bilawal condoles deaths of overseas Pakistanis due ..

55 seconds ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles sad demises of Pak ..

57 seconds ago

Macron, Putin mull UN Security Council video-summi ..

58 seconds ago

Lawsuit Seeks to Block Private Entities in US From ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.