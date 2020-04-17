Russian Embassy Requested Health Evaluation for Yaroshenko Over COVID-19 Fears - Antonov

The Russian Embassy in Washington has requested an additional health evaluation of Konstantin Yaroshenko imprisoned in the United States to prevent him from getting infected with the coronavirus, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Washington has requested an additional health evaluation of Konstantin Yaroshenko imprisoned in the United States to prevent him from getting infected with the coronavirus, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov announced on Friday.

"We are closely monitoring the state of health of all Russian nationals imprisoned in the United States. Regarding Yaroshenko, he did not have any complaints during the last examination. He felt normally," Antonov said in a statement. "From our side, we requested that American authorities conduct an additional medical examination. We will demand that the concrete measures are taken to prevent him from being infected with COVID-19."