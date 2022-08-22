UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Requests Information About Detention Of Citizens In Albania

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Russian Embassy Requests Information About Detention of Citizens in Albania

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The Russian embassy in Tirana told Sputnik on Monday that it had sent a note to the Albanian Foreign Ministry to request information about the detention of Russian citizens.

On Sunday, Albanian media reported that two Russian citizens, 33-year-old Svetlana Timofeyeva and 23-year-old Mikhail Zorin, were detained in Albania for allegedly breaching a weapons factory in Gramsh. They reportedly told the police that they were photographers and bloggers who document abandoned military facilities.

The embassy said that it did not receive any official information from Albanian authorities regarding the incident.

"In this regard, the embassy sent a note to the Albanian Foreign Ministry with a request to notify the Russian diplomatic mission in the prescribed manner about the identity of the detainees, their current location, what are the charges, further proceedings against them, as well as the possibility of organizing a meeting of the representative of the consular department of the embassy with detained Russians," the embassy said.

Related Topics

Police Russia Gramsh Tirana Albania Albanian Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical rema ..

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

11 minutes ago
 Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan' ..

Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan's requirement: WHO

1 hour ago
 Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab ..

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift trophy

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of P ..

PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.