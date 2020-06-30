Russian Embassy Requests US Probe Threats to Russian Diplomats on Social Media - Antonov

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States has sent a request to the US State Department to conduct an investigation into threats posed on social media against Russian diplomats following fake news that Moscow has offered bounties for assassinating US soldiers in Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, we passed all the information about this to the US law enforcement agencies. We have sent a note to the State Department demanding an investigation," Antonov said.

On Friday, the New York Times published an article citing unnamed US intelligence officials who claimed that a Russian military intelligence unit offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US and coalition soldiers in Afghanistan.

The Russian Embassy refuted the allegations as false and called on the US government to respond by investigating the threats against the Russian diplomatic mission's personnel.