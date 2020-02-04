UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Says 132 Nationals Asked To Be Evacuated From Coronavirus-Hit Hubei

Tue 04th February 2020

The Russian embassy in China said on Tuesday that the number of the Russian nationals who have asked to be urgently evacuated from the deadly coronavirus epicenter in the central Chinese province of Hubei

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The Russian embassy in China said on Tuesday that the number of the Russian nationals who have asked to be urgently evacuated from the deadly coronavirus epicenter in the central Chinese province of Hubei.

"According to the embassy's data (as of 10 a.m. local time on February 4 [02:00 GMT]), the number of people who have asked to urgently leave the Hubei province is 132, including 82 in Wuhan," the embassy said in a statement.

As the newly emerged strain of coronavirus continued spreading in China and beyond, many countries arranged for the evacuation of their citizens from the infection hotbeds, primarily from Hubei and its capital of Wuhan, after which the coronavirus was named.

Known so far about 2019-nCoV is that it can transmit from human to human and there may be no noticeable symptoms during the initial incubation period, the reason why evacuees are normally placed in a two-week quarantine upon repatriation.

