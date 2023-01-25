UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Says Berlin Decision On Tanks Takes Conflict To New Level Of Confrontation

Published January 25, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Germany's decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is extremely dangerous and takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation, the Russian Embassy in Berlin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced Berlin had decided to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany's European partners, in turn, will also hand over Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the official said.

"This extremely dangerous decision takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation and contradicts the statements of German politicians about the unwillingness of Germany to be drawn into it," the embassy said in a statement.

This proves once again that Germany, as well as its closest allies, is not interested in a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, and is set up for its permanent escalation and unlimited pumping of Kiev with more and more deadly weapons, the statement read.

"The choice of Berlin means the final refusal of Germany to recognize the historical responsibility to our people for the terrible, timeless crimes of Nazism during the Great Patriotic War," the embassy added.

