Russian Embassy Says Canada Spreading Fake News About Mass Graves in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Canada accused the Canadian government of spreading fake news after the foreign affairs office made a social media post claiming Russia killed scores of Ukrainian civilians.

"Another fake intentionally spread by CanadaFP," the Russian Embassy said via Twitter on Friday. "The West and (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau cabinet are perfectly aware - the real perpetrator of the crimes against civilians is Ukraine they cynically back up."

The Russian Embassy also said the atrocious nature of the Ukrainian regime will eventually be revealed to the world.

Earlier on Friday, the Canadian government posted on Twitter that mass graves were discovered in the Ukrainian cities of Izium, Lyman and Bucha with bodies of civilians who were allegedly killed by Russian forces.

The post included a video that showed men digging several empty graves in an unconfirmed location with no bodies in sight.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Canada and the countries of the collective West have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and have provided multiple billions of Dollars of military and other aid to Ukraine.

Russia has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine, saying it only adds fuel to the fire, and has warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be considered "legitimate targets."